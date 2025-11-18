So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While So-Young International Inc ADR has underperformed by -8.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY rose by 318.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.28 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SY. Needham also reiterated SY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $16.20. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on December 05, 2019. Needham’s report from May 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for SY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)

Investors in So-Young International Inc ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of So-Young International Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SY is recording 1.36M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.47%, with a loss of -21.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $3.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.