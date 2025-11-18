RxSight Inc (RXST) deserves closer scrutiny

While RxSight Inc has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXST fell by -71.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.89 to $6.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.46% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Jefferies on July 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RXST. Wells Fargo also Downgraded RXST shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 09, 2025. BTIG Research July 09, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RXST, as published in its report on July 09, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from May 19, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for RXST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of RxSight Inc (RXST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

RxSight Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RXST is registering an average volume of 872.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.71%, with a loss of -2.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing decline from the present price of $9.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RxSight Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.