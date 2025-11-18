Results from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) show risk

While Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNA fell by -20.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.58 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.40% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2024, BTIG Research Downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) to Sell. A report published by William Blair on May 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DNA. Raymond James also Downgraded DNA shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2023. Goldman June 02, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for DNA, as published in its report on June 02, 2023. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DNA is recording an average volume of 1.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a loss of -11.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.