Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Pulmonx Corp has underperformed by -8.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNG fell by -79.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.37 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.98% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) to Neutral. A report published by D. Boral Capital on March 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LUNG. Citigroup also Downgraded LUNG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12. Wells Fargo February 23, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LUNG, as published in its report on February 23, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from September 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LUNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pulmonx Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LUNG is recording an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.21%, with a loss of -29.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pulmonx Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.