Oklo Inc (OKLO)’s stock price range in the last year

While Oklo Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKLO rose by 349.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.84 to $17.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on September 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OKLO. Barclays also rated OKLO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $146 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on September 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $117. Seaport Research Partners September 23, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OKLO, as published in its report on September 23, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from August 26, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $92 for OKLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Oklo Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 71.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 19.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OKLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.07%, with a loss of -14.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.10, showing growth from the present price of $95.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oklo Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.