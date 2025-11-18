NDLS (Noodles & Company) has impressive results

While Noodles & Company has underperformed by -7.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NDLS rose by 15.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.74 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) to Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on March 12, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NDLS. The Benchmark Company also reiterated NDLS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2023. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 05, 2023, but set its price target from $8 to $6. Stephens May 19, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NDLS, as published in its report on May 19, 2023. Stephens’s report from September 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NDLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Noodles & Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -978.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NDLS has an average volume of 793.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a loss of -5.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NDLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Noodles & Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.