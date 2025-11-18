KRUS underperforms with a -1.87 decrease in share price

While Kura Sushi USA Inc has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRUS fell by -50.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $110.66 to $40.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.64% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) recommending Hold. A report published by Lake Street on February 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KRUS. Northcoast also rated KRUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on April 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $114. Lake Street resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for KRUS, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. Barclays’s report from July 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $95 for KRUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kura Sushi USA Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KRUS is registering an average volume of 289.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -7.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.44, showing growth from the present price of $44.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Sushi USA Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.