How should investors view Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)?

While Canadian Solar Inc has underperformed by -15.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSIQ rose by 155.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.59 to $6.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 134.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on October 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CSIQ. Roth Capital also Downgraded CSIQ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2025. Goldman December 17, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for CSIQ, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. Mizuho’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CSIQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Canadian Solar Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CSIQ is recording an average volume of 3.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.38%, with a loss of -12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing decline from the present price of $28.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSIQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Solar Inc Shares?

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing Canadian Solar Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 146.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 163.41%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.