How did Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) fare last session?

While Canaan Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAN fell by -58.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.27 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Compass Point started tracking Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on June 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CAN. The Benchmark Company also rated CAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 06, 2025. Compass Point Initiated an Buy rating on March 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $2.50. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CAN, as published in its report on September 18, 2024. Rosenblatt’s report from September 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for CAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Canaan Inc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CAN is registering an average volume of 52.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.20%, with a loss of -25.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.98, showing growth from the present price of $0.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canaan Inc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.