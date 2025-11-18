Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)’s results reveal risk

While Frontier Group Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ULCC fell by -48.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.26 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 02, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ULCC. UBS also rated ULCC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on March 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7.25. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ULCC, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ULCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ULCC is recording an average volume of 3.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a loss of -3.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.22, showing growth from the present price of $3.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ULCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontier Group Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.