Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Fluence Energy Inc has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 8.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.00 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 102.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to Underperform. A report published by HSBC Securities on August 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for FLNC. Jefferies May 15, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FLNC, as published in its report on May 15, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from April 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $4 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fluence Energy Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLNC is recording an average volume of 7.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.72%, with a loss of -20.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.47, showing decline from the present price of $17.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.