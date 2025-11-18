Experts predict Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) current quarter earnings growth rate

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s stock is trading at $0.98 at the moment marking a rise of 4.84% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -72.14% less than their 52-week high of $3.50, and 32.61% over their 52-week low of $0.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -42.60% below the high and +9.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UP’s SMA-200 is $1.4684.

How does Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.77% of shares. A total of 129 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 82.79% of its stock and 94.92% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Delta Air Lines Inc holding total of 263.37 shares that make 36.49% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 252.07 million.

The securities firm Knighthead Capital Management, Llc holds 258.17 shares of UP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 35.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 247.09 million.

An overview of Wheels Up Experience Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) traded 4,154,529 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3071 and price change of -0.5284. With the moving average of $1.6942 and a price change of -1.2384, about 6,859,819 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UP’s 100-day average volume is 5,851,395 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7022 and a price change of -0.2484.