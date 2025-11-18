ENGN underperforms with a -5.51 decrease in share price

While enGene Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENGN rose by 21.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.14 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.46% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) to Strong Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ENGN. UBS also Downgraded ENGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ENGN, as published in its report on November 27, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from November 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ENGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENGN is registering an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.69%, with a gain of 34.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.90, showing growth from the present price of $8.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze enGene Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.