DocGo Inc (DCGO) produces promising results

While DocGo Inc has underperformed by -10.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCGO fell by -77.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.68 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.41% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DCGO. BTIG Research also rated DCGO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DCGO, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. Stifel’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for DCGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DocGo Inc (DCGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

DocGo Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DCGO has an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.19%, with a loss of -13.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocGo Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.