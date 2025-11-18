Do investors need to be concerned about BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)?

While BBVA Argentina ADR has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR fell by -18.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.97 to $7.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) to Buy. A report published by Itau BBA on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BBAR. HSBC Securities also Upgraded BBAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 01, 2025. Itau BBA Initiated an Market Perform rating on May 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. Morgan Stanley December 16, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BBAR, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)

With BBAR’s current dividend of $0.07 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BBVA Argentina ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BBAR has an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a loss of -0.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.70, showing growth from the present price of $15.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BBVA Argentina ADR Shares?

Banks – Regional giant BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is based in the Argentina and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing BBVA Argentina ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.