Did Celestica, Inc (CLS) perform well in the last session?

While Celestica, Inc has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLS rose by 235.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $363.40 to $58.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on October 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLS. TD Securities also Downgraded CLS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $238 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on July 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $172. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CLS, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Stifel’s report from February 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $140 for CLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Celestica, Inc (CLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Celestica, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLS is registering an average volume of 3.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.44%, with a loss of -10.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $378.44, showing growth from the present price of $309.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celestica, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Components market, Celestica, Inc (CLS) is based in the Canada. When comparing Celestica, Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.97%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.