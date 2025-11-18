Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB) requires closer examination

While Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 17.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTB rose by 80.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.86 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTB) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNTB. H.C. Wainwright also rated CNTB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 04, 2024. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on April 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CNTB, as published in its report on April 13, 2021. Jefferies’s report from April 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CNTB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)

In order to gain a clear picture of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 122.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNTB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.86%, with a gain of 63.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.63, showing growth from the present price of $2.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.