Can you now get a good deal on Oscar Health Inc’s shares?

While Oscar Health Inc has overperformed by 2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSCR rose by 6.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.80 to $11.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OSCR. UBS also Downgraded OSCR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 15, 2025. Wells Fargo July 11, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for OSCR, as published in its report on July 11, 2025. Barclays’s report from July 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $17 for OSCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Oscar Health Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OSCR is recording an average volume of 17.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.78, showing decline from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oscar Health Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.