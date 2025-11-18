Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) produces promising results

While Bitfarms Ltd has overperformed by 3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BITF rose by 79.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Compass Point started tracking Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) recommending Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BITF. Alliance Global Partners also rated BITF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on June 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BITF, as published in its report on June 04, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from December 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for BITF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bitfarms Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BITF is recording an average volume of 88.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.90%, with a loss of -25.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.06, showing growth from the present price of $2.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BITF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bitfarms Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.