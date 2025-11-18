Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)’s results reveal risk

While Applied Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 30.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLT fell by -66.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.48 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.72% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on December 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLT. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded APLT shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APLT, as published in its report on March 26, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for APLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 719.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Applied Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -680.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and APLT is recording an average volume of 6.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 54.36%, with a loss of -66.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.