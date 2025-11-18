Analyzing WYFI’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Whitefiber Inc’s (WYFI) stock is trading at the price of $16.85, a fall of -7.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -58.65% less than its 52-week high of $40.75 and 20.27% better than its 52-week low of $14.01. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -54.88% below the high and +2.73% above the low.

It is also essential to consider WYFI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 12.76 for the last year.WYFI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 162.41, resulting in an 460.49 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.57 in simple terms.

Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Whitefiber Inc (WYFI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 71.54% of shares. A total of 69 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.48% of its stock and 68.44% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holding total of 1.37 shares that make 3.57% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.94 million.

The securities firm Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 576.13 shares of WYFI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.51%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.67 million.

An overview of Whitefiber Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) traded 1,109,135 shares per day, with a moving average of $28.13 and price change of -13.09. With the moving average of $28.44 and a price change of -1.64, about 1,314,178 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.