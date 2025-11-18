Alector Inc (ALEC) produces promising results

Within its last year performance, ALEC fell by -34.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.01 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.94% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by TD Cowen on October 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ALEC. Mizuho also Downgraded ALEC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2025. BTIG Research October 22, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALEC, as published in its report on October 22, 2025. Mizuho’s report from July 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for ALEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alector Inc (ALEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alector Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALEC is recording an average volume of 2.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.88%, with a loss of -5.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.05, showing growth from the present price of $1.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alector Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.