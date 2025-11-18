ABVE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Above Food Ingredients Inc’s (ABVE) stock is trading at $1.88, marking a fall of -4.57% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -71.34% below its 52-week high of $6.56 and 651.70% above its 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -67.49% below the high and +3.53% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ABVE’s SMA-200 is $1.6153.

How does Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 16.00% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.90% of its stock and 15.36% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley holding total of 404.72 shares that make 1.42% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.76 million.

The securities firm Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. holds 205.0 shares of ABVE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.72%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.38 million.

An overview of Above Food Ingredients Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) traded 2,511,496 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.3572 and price change of -2.5050. With the moving average of $3.0367 and a price change of +0.2150, about 4,033,070 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ABVE’s 100-day average volume is 13,111,936 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.4113 and a price change of +0.7650.