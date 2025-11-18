A year in review: Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)’s performance in the last year

While Richtech Robotics Inc has underperformed by -6.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RR rose by 15.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.43 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on March 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RR.

Analysis of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Richtech Robotics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 118.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RR is recording an average volume of 42.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.76%, with a loss of -17.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Richtech Robotics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.