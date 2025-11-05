YYGH’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.39% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.28. Its current price is -91.85% under its 52-week high of $3.45 and 4.19% more than its 52-week low of $0.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.29% below the high and +5.22% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, YYGH’s SMA-200 is $1.5091.

Additionally, it is important to take into account YYGH stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.45 for the last tewlve months.YYGH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.88, resulting in an 21.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

YY Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 45.42% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.11% of its stock and 0.21% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 14.89 shares that make 0.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4221.0.

An overview of YY Group Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) traded 3,750,726 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3072 and price change of -0.0944. With the moving average of $0.6078 and a price change of -1.8860, about 5,876,996 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, YYGH’s 100-day average volume is 3,129,738 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5110 and a price change of -1.4060.