Was there any good news for Novavax, Inc (NVAX) stock in the last session?

While Novavax, Inc has underperformed by -5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -6.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.55 to $5.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) recommending Overweight. BofA Securities also Downgraded NVAX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 20, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Sell rating on June 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NVAX, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from July 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for NVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Novavax, Inc (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Novavax, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVAX is recording 5.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -11.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.88, showing growth from the present price of $7.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax, Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Novavax, Inc (NVAX) based in the USA. When comparing Novavax, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.59%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.