Terex Corp’s results are impressive

While Terex Corp has overperformed by 1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEX rose by 1.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.66 to $31.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TEX. Goldman also Upgraded TEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2025. Robert W. Baird May 13, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TEX, as published in its report on May 13, 2025. UBS’s report from April 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $32 for TEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Terex Corp (TEX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TEX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Terex Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TEX is recording an average volume of 857.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.62%, with a loss of -17.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.89, showing growth from the present price of $46.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terex Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery sector, Terex Corp (TEX) is based in the USA. When comparing Terex Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.79%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.