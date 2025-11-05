SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While SkyWater Technology Inc has underperformed by -10.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYT rose by 4.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.85 to $5.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Stifel started tracking SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on May 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SKYT. TD Cowen also reiterated SKYT shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 27, 2024, but set its price target from $13 to $15. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SKYT, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. Jefferies’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for SKYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SkyWater Technology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SKYT is recording 1.79M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a loss of -12.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.83, showing growth from the present price of $14.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SkyWater Technology Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.