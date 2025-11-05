Should investors be concerned about TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)?

While TAL Education Group ADR has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 16.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.30 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on June 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TAL. Macquarie also Downgraded TAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10.90 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2025. JP Morgan April 24, 2025d the rating to Neutral on April 24, 2025, and set its price target from $16 to $11. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TAL, as published in its report on May 29, 2024. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TAL Education Group ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TAL has an average volume of 4.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.46%, with a loss of -4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.70, showing growth from the present price of $11.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group ADR Shares?

Education & Training Services giant TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing TAL Education Group ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 130.41%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.