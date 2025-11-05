Should investors be concerned about ACM Research Inc (ACMR)?

While ACM Research Inc has underperformed by -5.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR rose by 157.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.12 to $13.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.59% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR. Craig Hallum also Downgraded ACMR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 05, 2024. Goldman February 29, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR, as published in its report on February 29, 2024. Jefferies’s report from July 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $23.40 for ACMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ACM Research Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACMR is recording an average volume of 1.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.04, showing growth from the present price of $38.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is based in the USA. When comparing ACM Research Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.84%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.