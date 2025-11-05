Ramaco Resources Inc’s results are impressive

While Ramaco Resources Inc has underperformed by -4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, METC rose by 179.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.80 to $5.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on October 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for METC. Jefferies also reiterated METC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on January 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Jefferies June 07, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for METC, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for METC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.73%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ramaco Resources Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and METC is recording an average volume of 3.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.86, showing growth from the present price of $26.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether METC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ramaco Resources Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.