Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Oportun Financial Corp has underperformed by -4.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRT rose by 32.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.12% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) to Underweight. A report published by Stephens on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OPRT. BTIG Research also rated OPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2025. Jefferies March 14, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OPRT, as published in its report on March 14, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for OPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.41%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Oportun Financial Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OPRT has an average volume of 607.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a loss of -8.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.79, showing growth from the present price of $5.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oportun Financial Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.