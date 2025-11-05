Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) stock on the rise: An overview

While Neumora Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -7.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NMRA fell by -73.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.09 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 97.89% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on September 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NMRA. BofA Securities also Downgraded NMRA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 02, 2025. Stifel March 07, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NMRA, as published in its report on March 07, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Neumora Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -89.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NMRA is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.71%, with a gain of 7.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NMRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neumora Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.