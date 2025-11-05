Mannkind Corp (MNKD)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Within its last year performance, MNKD fell by -14.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.63 to $3.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Leerink Partners on October 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNKD. H.C. Wainwright also rated MNKD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on April 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MNKD, as published in its report on February 10, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for MNKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Mannkind Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNKD is recording 4.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.38, showing growth from the present price of $5.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mannkind Corp Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Mannkind Corp (MNKD) based in the USA. When comparing Mannkind Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.38%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.