Itron Inc (ITRI) deserves closer scrutiny

While Itron Inc has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITRI fell by -1.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $142.00 to $90.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, Argus Downgraded Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on November 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ITRI. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded ITRI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $118 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2025. JP Morgan July 31, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ITRI, as published in its report on July 31, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from June 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $145 for ITRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Itron Inc (ITRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Itron Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ITRI is registering an average volume of 823.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.99%, with a loss of -20.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.40, showing growth from the present price of $106.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Itron Inc Shares?

A giant in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market, Itron Inc (ITRI) is based in the USA. When comparing Itron Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.32%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.