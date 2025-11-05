Is Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) a good investment opportunity?

While Primoris Services Corp has underperformed by -10.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRIM rose by 67.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $146.16 to $49.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Needham started tracking Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on October 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PRIM. Roth Capital also rated PRIM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $112. Janney initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRIM, as published in its report on July 03, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from April 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $75 for PRIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

The current dividend for PRIM investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Primoris Services Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PRIM is recording an average volume of 874.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a loss of -9.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $149.64, showing growth from the present price of $128.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Primoris Services Corp Shares?

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Engineering & Construction market. When comparing Primoris Services Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.54%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.