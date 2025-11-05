Is Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) a opportunity to investors?

While Owens & Minor, Inc has overperformed by 1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -73.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.54 to $3.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, UBS Downgraded Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OMI. Leerink Partners also rated OMI shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Citigroup October 13, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMI, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Owens & Minor, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -184.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OMI has an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.92%, with a loss of -33.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor, Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.