Is it possible to buy First Solar Inc(FSLR) shares at a good price now?

While First Solar Inc has underperformed by -1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 49.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $275.08 to $116.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Buy. A report published by Needham on October 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FSLR. Evercore ISI also rated FSLR shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 01, 2025, but set its price target from $200 to $220. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for FSLR, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Jefferies’s report from June 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $192 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of First Solar Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FSLR is recording an average volume of 2.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 9.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $273.99, showing growth from the present price of $262.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc Shares?

First Solar Inc (FSLR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing First Solar Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.72%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.