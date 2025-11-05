Is DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While DRDGold Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRD rose by 177.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.91 to $8.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on March 08, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRD. JP Morgan September 14, 2015d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DRD, as published in its report on September 14, 2015.

Analysis of DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD)

Investors in DRDGold Ltd. ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.39 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DRDGold Ltd. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DRD is recording 798.99K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.27%, with a loss of -0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.25, showing growth from the present price of $23.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DRDGold Ltd. ADR Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) based in the South Africa. When comparing DRDGold Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 74.91%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.