Is AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While AeroVironment Inc has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 137.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $417.86 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.32% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on August 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AVAV. Canaccord Genuity also rated AVAV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $305 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 12, 2025. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on August 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $325. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AVAV, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. Goldman’s report from June 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $301 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AeroVironment Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVAV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a loss of -3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $404.46, showing growth from the present price of $365.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.