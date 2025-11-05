Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Scholar Rock Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -35.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.98 to $22.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.91% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on September 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SRRK. Leerink Partners also rated SRRK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for SRRK, as published in its report on July 30, 2025. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRRK is registering an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -6.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.55, showing growth from the present price of $28.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scholar Rock Holding Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.