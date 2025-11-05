Investing in Guardant Health Inc (GH) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Guardant Health Inc has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GH rose by 221.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.23 to $22.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.17% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) to Outperform. Mizuho also rated GH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 10, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on January 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. Guggenheim June 28, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GH, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. Jefferies’s report from June 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for GH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Guardant Health Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4584.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.35%, with a gain of 41.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.18, showing decline from the present price of $98.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardant Health Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.