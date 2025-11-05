Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)’s stock decline to 2.25 per share

While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has underperformed by -6.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -25.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.67 to $1.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.87% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) recommending Overweight. A report published by Odeon on June 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HPP. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded HPP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on March 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $2.70. Wells Fargo March 10, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HPP, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Jefferies’s report from November 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.37M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HPP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -9.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.12, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.