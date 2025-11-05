How to interpret Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)’s stock chart patterns

While Alto Neuroscience Inc has underperformed by -7.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANRO rose by 165.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.18 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 200.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on October 23, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANRO. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on September 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANRO, as published in its report on February 27, 2024. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Alto Neuroscience Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ANRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.22%, with a loss of -17.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.02, showing growth from the present price of $11.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Neuroscience Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.