How should investors view Ero Copper Corp (ERO)?

While Ero Copper Corp has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERO rose by 47.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.48 to $9.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on July 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ERO. Desjardins initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ERO, as published in its report on April 04, 2025. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ero Copper Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ERO is recording an average volume of 861.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.30, showing growth from the present price of $19.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ero Copper Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Copper sector, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) is based in the Canada. When comparing Ero Copper Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 231.46%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.