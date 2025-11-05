How did Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) fare last session?

While Integer Holdings Corp has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITGR fell by -48.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $146.36 to $62.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.37% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) to Equal Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on October 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ITGR. Citigroup also Downgraded ITGR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $77 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2025. Argus October 24, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ITGR, as published in its report on October 24, 2025. Citigroup’s report from May 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $140 for ITGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Integer Holdings Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ITGR is recording 807.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a gain of 0.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.86, showing growth from the present price of $68.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integer Holdings Corp Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) based in the USA. When comparing Integer Holdings Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.53%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.