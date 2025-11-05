How analysts predict Newsmax Inc (NMAX) will perform this quarter?

In the current trading session, Newsmax Inc’s (NMAX) stock is trading at the price of $9.23, a gain of 1.21% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -96.52% less than its 52-week high of $265.00 and 1.65% better than its 52-week low of $9.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -30.35% below the high and +1.20% above the low.

NMAX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.14, resulting in an 6.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Newsmax Inc (NMAX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Newsmax Inc (NYSE: NMAX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Newsmax Inc (NMAX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.98% of shares. A total of 204 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.45% of its stock and 37.75% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holding total of 256.95 shares that make 0.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.36 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 96.36 shares of NMAX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.88 million.

An overview of Newsmax Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Newsmax Inc (NMAX) traded 783,834 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.66 and price change of -3.20. With the moving average of $12.09 and a price change of -6.44, about 733,052 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NMAX’s 100-day average volume is 849,995 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.85 and a price change of -3.24.