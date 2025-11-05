Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Freshpet Inc has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT fell by -62.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $164.07 to $46.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on October 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FRPT. JP Morgan also rated FRPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 20, 2025. UBS Initiated an Sell rating on June 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $65. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FRPT, as published in its report on June 12, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from May 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $96 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Freshpet Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.58M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FRPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 4.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.40, showing growth from the present price of $56.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc Shares?

The USA based company Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing Freshpet Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 686.14%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.