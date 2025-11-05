Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Ferroglobe Plc has underperformed by -5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSM rose by 18.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.74 to $2.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.48% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GSM. Seaport Research Partners also rated GSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 14, 2022. Jefferies February 14, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GSM, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM)

GSM currently pays a dividend of $0.06 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ferroglobe Plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GSM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -10.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ferroglobe Plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.