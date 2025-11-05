Entegris Inc (ENTG) shows promising results

While Entegris Inc has underperformed by -5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -12.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.36 to $60.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on September 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG. Seaport Research Partners also Upgraded ENTG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2024. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ENTG, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. Mizuho’s report from February 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $140 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ENTG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.07%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Entegris Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ENTG is recording an average volume of 2.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -5.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $100.55, showing growth from the present price of $86.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Entegris Inc (ENTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Entegris Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.36%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.